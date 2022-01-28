Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

99,400 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

99,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8248509
  VIN: 5XYZT3LBXFG234629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,400 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED  NO ACCIDENTS CARFAX CLEAN

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

