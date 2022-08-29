$16,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-746-4120
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GLS
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9040996
- Stock #: U90005
- VIN: 5NPE24AF6FH028567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U90005
- Mileage 121,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. WATERLOO HONDA'S PRE-OWNED BUY SMART PROGRAM - With the purchase of this vehicle, you will receive the following benefits at no additional cost: * BEST PRICE FIRSTTired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed! * 90-DAY NO SURPRISE POLICYWe will repair or replace defective brakes, bulbs and batteries within the first 90 days of purchase. * EXCHANGE PRIVILEGEHave a change of heart? No problem! We offer an exclusive 7-day or 1,000km vehicle exchange policy so you can swap it for any other vehicle on our lot of equal or lesser value with no questions asked. * BRAKE PADS FOR LIFEReceive free brake pads for the life of your vehicle when you regularly service at Waterloo Honda.All vehicles purchased under Waterloo Honda's BUY SMART PROGRAM are delivered with a full tank of gas!This Hyundai Sonata Comes Equipped with These Options:This Hyundai Sonata boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ICE WHITE PEARL, GREY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy.Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.Visit Us Today A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a trustworthy Sonata today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.