Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Sonata

121,506 KM

Details Description Features

$16,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 9040996
  2. 9040996
  3. 9040996
  4. 9040996
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

121,506KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9040996
  • Stock #: U90005
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF6FH028567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U90005
  • Mileage 121,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. WATERLOO HONDA'S PRE-OWNED BUY SMART PROGRAM - With the purchase of this vehicle, you will receive the following benefits at no additional cost: * BEST PRICE FIRSTTired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed! * 90-DAY NO SURPRISE POLICYWe will repair or replace defective brakes, bulbs and batteries within the first 90 days of purchase. * EXCHANGE PRIVILEGEHave a change of heart? No problem! We offer an exclusive 7-day or 1,000km vehicle exchange policy so you can swap it for any other vehicle on our lot of equal or lesser value with no questions asked. * BRAKE PADS FOR LIFEReceive free brake pads for the life of your vehicle when you regularly service at Waterloo Honda.All vehicles purchased under Waterloo Honda's BUY SMART PROGRAM are delivered with a full tank of gas!This Hyundai Sonata Comes Equipped with These Options:This Hyundai Sonata boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ICE WHITE PEARL, GREY, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy.Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.Visit Us Today A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a trustworthy Sonata today!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Waterloo Honda

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 191,865 KM
$23,400 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 121,506 KM
$16,400 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Sport
 40,712 KM
$41,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-746-XXXX

(click to show)

519-746-4120

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory