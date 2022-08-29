Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

144,200 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

4dr Sdn Limited HYBRID

2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

4dr Sdn Limited HYBRID

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

144,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9046774
  VIN: KMHEC4A41FA123746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,200 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERASUNROOF/MOONROOF HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGERSUNROOF/MOONROOF

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

