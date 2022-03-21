Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Tucson

191,887 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr Auto GLS

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8687186
  2. 8687186
  3. 8687186
  4. 8687186
  5. 8687186
  6. 8687186
  7. 8687186
  8. 8687186
  9. 8687186
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8687186
  • Stock #: 057072
  • VIN: KM8JU3AG7FU057072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 057072
  • Mileage 191,887 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 149,291 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 191,887 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500 L 5DR ...
 207,207 KM
$9,425 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory