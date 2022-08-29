$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr Auto GL
91,991KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- VIN: KM8JTCAFXFU105433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
AWD
Automatic
