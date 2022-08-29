Menu
2015 Hyundai Tucson

91,991 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GL

2015 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr Auto GL

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,991KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9095284
  Stock #: 105433
  VIN: KM8JTCAFXFU105433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 105433
  • Mileage 91,991 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

