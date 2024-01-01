$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti Q50
**NEW ARRIVAL**
2015 Infiniti Q50
**NEW ARRIVAL**
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BV7AR5FM401628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2405184
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
7 Speed Automatic
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
