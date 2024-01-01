$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti Q60
Limited Edition Navi | BOSE | Leather | Sunroof | Rear Sonar
2015 Infiniti Q60
Limited Edition Navi | BOSE | Leather | Sunroof | Rear Sonar
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2406243
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Infiniti Q60 S AWD Limited! Equipped with Navigation, BOSE Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Parking Sonar, Intelligent Cruise Control, Brake Assist with Preview Braking, Back up Camera, Power Seats, 2-way power lumbar support for drivers seat, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Premium Alloys, HID Xenon Lights.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487