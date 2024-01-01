Menu
Great Condition Infiniti Q60 S AWD Limited! Equipped with Navigation, BOSE Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Parking Sonar, Intelligent Cruise Control, Brake Assist with Preview Braking, Back up Camera, Power Seats, 2-way power lumbar support for drivers seat, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Premium Alloys, HID Xenon Lights.

2015 Infiniti Q60

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

Limited Edition Navi | BOSE | Leather | Sunroof | Rear Sonar

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
137,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1CV6EL4FM890561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2406243
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Infiniti Q60 S AWD Limited! Equipped with Navigation, BOSE Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Parking Sonar, Intelligent Cruise Control, Brake Assist with Preview Braking, Back up Camera, Power Seats, 2-way power lumbar support for drivers seat, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Premium Alloys, HID Xenon Lights.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-888-741-XXXX

1-888-741-7487

2015 Infiniti Q60