$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Jeep Cherokee with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487