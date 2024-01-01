Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Jeep Cherokee with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2015 Jeep Cherokee

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11370380
  2. 11370380
  3. 11370380
  4. 11370380
  5. 11370380
  6. 11370380
  7. 11370380
  8. 11370380
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDBXFW599896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Jeep Cherokee with Excellent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2014 Kia Forte 2.0L EX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Kia Forte 2.0L EX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys 143,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT **New Arrival** for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT **New Arrival** 130,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys 80,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee