Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED | PANO ROOF | NAV
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
80,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8334705
- Stock #: A5568
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG7FC917980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5568
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine audio, Leather interior, Power 8-way driver & passenger's seats, Heated & ventilated front seats, Heated second row seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3