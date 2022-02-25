Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

80,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED | PANO ROOF | NAV

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8334705
  • Stock #: A5568
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG7FC917980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5568
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine audio, Leather interior, Power 8-way driver & passenger's seats, Heated & ventilated front seats, Heated second row seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

