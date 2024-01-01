Menu
Great vehicle, please see carfax. 

Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4

4.12 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)

Electronic Transfer Case

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Block Heater

60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

120 Amp Alternator

420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Touring Suspension

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

51 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Permanent Locking Hubs

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

2015 Jeep Patriot

131,152 KM

$11,295

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr High Altitude

2015 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr High Altitude

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$11,295

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,152KM
VIN 1C4NJRAB8FD365899

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,152 KM

Great vehicle, please see carfax. 

Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4

4.12 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)

Electronic Transfer Case

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Block Heater

60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

120 Amp Alternator

420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Touring Suspension

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

51 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Permanent Locking Hubs

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist


Air Conditioning
MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.12 Axle Ratio
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
51 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Clock

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tires: P215/60R17 BSW All-Season
Black Side Mirrors

engine coolant temp

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

GVWR: 2
odometer
075 kgs (4
575 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Mineral Grey Aluminum

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
$11,295

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2015 Jeep Patriot