Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Nice shape, runs and drives well. Selling cert $7,995+HST+LIC</p>

2015 Jeep Patriot

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle
11952174

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

  1. 1732381760
  2. 1732381770
  3. 1732381780
  4. 1732381791
  5. 1732381801
  6. 1732381810
  7. 1732381818
  8. 1732381826
  9. 1732381834
  10. 1732381843
  11. 1732381851
  12. 1732381857
  13. 1732381864
  14. 1732381874
  15. 1732381883
  16. 1732381893
  17. 1732381902
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1c4njrab1fd311848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice shape, runs and drives well. Selling cert $7,995+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kraemer Automotive

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE 188,500 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 176,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 332,000 KM $4,000 + tax & lic

Email Kraemer Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot