2015 Jeep Renegade

$21,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10387605

10387605 Stock #: 2309338

2309338 VIN: ZACCJBCT0FPB65151

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2309338

Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.