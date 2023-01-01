Menu
2015 Jeep Renegade

101,000 KM

Details Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Trailhawk NAVI | 4x4 | Back-Up Camera

Trailhawk NAVI | 4x4 | Back-Up Camera

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10387605
  • Stock #: 2309338
  • VIN: ZACCJBCT0FPB65151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

