$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2015 Jeep Renegade
Trailhawk NAVI | 4x4 | Back-Up Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10387605
- Stock #: 2309338
- VIN: ZACCJBCT0FPB65151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2309338
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2