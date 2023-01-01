$26,900+ tax & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Wrangler Unlimited 4X4
Location
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
164,700KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10188324
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG8FL727117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,700 KM
Vehicle Description
CERIFED CARFAX CLEAN ONE OWNER
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2