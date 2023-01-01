Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

164,700 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Wrangler Unlimited 4X4

Location

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

164,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188324
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG8FL727117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,700 KM

Vehicle Description

CERIFED CARFAX CLEAN ONE OWNER

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

