2015 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 7 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10188324

10188324 VIN: 1C4BJWEG8FL727117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 164,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

