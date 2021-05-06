Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

149,321 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4WD 4dr Sahara | Auto | Navi | Bluetooth

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4WD 4dr Sahara | Auto | Navi | Bluetooth

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,321KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7082635
  • Stock #: A5349
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG0FL759821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Sahara Unlimited, Auto, Navigation, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

