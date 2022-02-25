$35,694+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara | NAV | HEATED SEATS
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
87,190KM
Used
- Stock #: Y8189A
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG4FL712646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunset Orange Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,190 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine audio, Cloth interior, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3