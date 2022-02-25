Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Wrangler

87,190 KM

Details Description Features

$35,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,694

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara | NAV | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara | NAV | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$35,694

+ taxes & licensing

87,190KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8273019
  • Stock #: Y8189A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG4FL712646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunset Orange Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y8189A
  • Mileage 87,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine audio, Cloth interior, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2019 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 13,068 KM
$59,597 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 75,296 KM
$29,948 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 93,621 KM
$19,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory