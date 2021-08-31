Menu
2015 Kia Forte

118,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

SX

SX

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8012601
  • Stock #: EB5486
  • VIN: KNAFZ4A8XF5425486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,500 KM

Vehicle Description

At Tricity Auto, you are the most important person, and that is why we do our best to go above and beyond clients' expectations.

Please browse our inventory. Our expert sales and financial services representatives are eager to help you drive away your next vehicle that's perfect for your needs, budget, and lifestyle! Learn about our financial services and find your next drive here at Tricity Auto! Give us a call today or send us an email to book you for a test drive.

Call now!! OR APPLY ONLINE AT https://www.tricityautofinance.com/application/.

Visit our new location located on the corner of Weber st n and Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

