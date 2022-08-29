Menu
2015 Kia Optima

74,868 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX

2015 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 611514
  • Mileage 74,868 KM

Vehicle Description

coming soon in transit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

519-588-2734
