Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 Kia Rio 1.6L</p><p>Safety Certified</p><p>No Accidents</p><p>Carfax is Available:</p><p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OVQkF6ZuzOZWo0v9qEjle8eC3VKi/Tfy</p>

2015 Kia Rio

133,400 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Rio

4DR SDN AUTO LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Rio

4DR SDN AUTO LX+

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADM4A31F6516103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Kia Rio 1.6L

Safety Certified

No Accidents

Carfax is Available:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OVQkF6ZuzOZWo0v9qEjle8eC3VKi/Tfy

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Armo Auto Sales

Used 2015 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr S 142,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr Auto GS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr Auto GS 163,230 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 AWD 4dr GS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Mazda CX-9 AWD 4dr GS 132,230 KM SOLD

Email Armo Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-589-XXXX

(click to show)

519-589-4734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Rio