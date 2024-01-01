$6,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rio
4DR SDN AUTO LX+
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADM4A31F6516103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Kia Rio 1.6L
Safety Certified
No Accidents
Carfax is Available:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OVQkF6ZuzOZWo0v9qEjle8eC3VKi/Tfy
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2015 Kia Rio