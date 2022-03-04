Menu
2015 Kia Rio

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,300

+ tax & licensing
$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2015 Kia Rio

2015 Kia Rio

EX

2015 Kia Rio

EX

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8518844
  • Stock #: H9383B
  • VIN: KNADM5A38F6485759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H9383B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

5dr HB Auto EX

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Rear Defroster
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
am/fm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

