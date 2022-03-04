$12,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,300
+ taxes & licensing
Waterloo Honda
519-746-4120
2015 Kia Rio
2015 Kia Rio
EX
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,300
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8518844
- Stock #: H9383B
- VIN: KNADM5A38F6485759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H9383B
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
5dr HB Auto EX
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Rear Defroster
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
am/fm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6