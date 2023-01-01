2015 Kia Rio5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 7 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10284954

10284954 Stock #: EB4209

EB4209 VIN: KNADN5A30F6704209

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # EB4209

Mileage 102,720 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.