Great Condition, Accident Free Kia Rondo EX with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Back up Camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Premium Floor Mats

2015 Kia Rondo

154,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
154,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAHU8A34F7085548

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Great Condition, Accident Free Kia Rondo EX with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Back up Camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Premium Floor Mats

Fog Lights

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

