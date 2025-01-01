$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Rondo
EX Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Steering | Heated Seats
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Kia Rondo EX with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Back up Camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Premium Floor Mats
Vehicle Features
