$12,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Soul
EX + EX+
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
86,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KNDJP3A55F7795297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,500 KM
Vehicle Description
- Back-Up Camera
- Bluetooth Connection
- Fog Lamps
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Premium Sound System
- Privacy Glass
- Smart Device Integration
CARFAX CLEAN
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
