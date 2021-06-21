Menu
2015 Lexus CT 200h

99,419 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

99,419KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7512099
  • VIN: JTHKD5BH4F2211470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,419 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Lexus CT, Comes with air conditioning, power windows, push button start, sun roof,

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

