2015 Lexus RX 350
Sportdesign Sunroof | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2502069
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Lexus RX350! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.
Carimex
1-888-741-7487