Great Condition, Accident Free Lexus RX350! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

2015 Lexus RX 350

114,000 KM

12203986

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
114,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BK1BA1FC323790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2502069
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Lexus RX350! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

2015 Lexus RX 350