2015 Lincoln MKC

99,406 KM

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,406KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2A99FUJ36706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,406 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2015 Lincoln MKC