$8,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKC
2015 Lincoln MKC
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 5lmcj2a94fuj10501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice shape. Carfax available, no damage records. Runs and drives very well. Selling cert $8995+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Alternate Numbers519-502-9232
