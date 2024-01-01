Menu
<p>Very nice shape. Carfax available, no damage records. Runs and drives very well. Selling cert $8995+HST+LIC</p>

2015 Lincoln MKC

206,500 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 5lmcj2a94fuj10501

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,500 KM

Very nice shape. Carfax available, no damage records. Runs and drives very well. Selling cert $8995+HST+LIC

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-XXXX

519-888-9232

519-502-9232
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

