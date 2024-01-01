Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 Hatchback! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, Push Button Start, A/C, Alloy Wheels

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

142,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L70FM189358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 Hatchback! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, Push Button Start, A/C, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Mazda MAZDA3