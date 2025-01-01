Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda 3 Hatchback GS! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, AC, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

154,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12690315

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
154,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L72FM140873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda 3 Hatchback GS! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, AC, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

