$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V74FM170955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Mazda3 GS! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Sunroof
tinted windows
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited Package AUTO NOT CVT! | Accident Free | Leather | Sunroof 134,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT Manual Manual | Backup Camera | Apple Car Play | Android Auto 117,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Comfortline Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 119,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2015 Mazda MAZDA3