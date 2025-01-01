$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Back up Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Back up Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner Mazda3 GS with Excellent Service History! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-741-7487