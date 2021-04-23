Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX NO Accidents

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX NO Accidents

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6988199
  • Stock #: 2104101
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U77FM174631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You Deserve a GREAT CAR ! Enjoy Contactless Car Shopping
WE Deliver, SKIP the DRIVE and save your time.!!!

We deliver up to 300KM (delivery fee applicable)

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

