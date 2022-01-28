$16,470+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS NAVI | Heated Seats | 1-Owner | NO Accidents
Location
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
116,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8157958
- Stock #: 2201016
- VIN: 3MZBM1V74FM168395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2