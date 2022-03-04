2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,300 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8544020

8544020 Stock #: U9543

U9543 VIN: 3MZBM1V70FM133627

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U9543

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Windows Rear Defroster Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.