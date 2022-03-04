$16,300+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
- Listing ID: 8544020
- Stock #: U9543
- VIN: 3MZBM1V70FM133627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
4dr Sdn Man GS
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Defroster
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Cloth Seats
4 Cylinder Engine
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
