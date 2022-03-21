$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8753300
- Stock #: 1254970
- VIN: JM1BM1U72F1254971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Manual
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3