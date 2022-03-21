Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

152,000 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8753300
  • Stock #: 1254970
  • VIN: JM1BM1U72F1254971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1254970
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

