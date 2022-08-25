$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dial A Tire
519-578-8473
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
519-578-8473
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9005671
- VIN: 3MZBM1V71FM206472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2015 Mazda 3 GS Skyactiv
104,000km
ONLY $14,995 plus HST and licensing!
CERTIFIED!
*VEHICLE BEING SOLD BY DEALER*
FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dial A Tire
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2