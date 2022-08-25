Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9005671
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V71FM206472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2015 Mazda 3 GS Skyactiv

104,000km

ONLY $14,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!


*VEHICLE BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

