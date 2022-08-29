Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

96,500 KM

Details Features

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | NO Accidents

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | NO Accidents

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

96,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9182062
  Stock #: 2207275
  VIN: JM1BM1W32F1241579

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 96,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

