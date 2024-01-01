$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA6
4dr Sdn 2.5L Man GS
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,448KM
VIN JM1GJ1V69F1171043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Great vehicle, awesome price
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires: P225/55R17 AS -inc: TPMS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
Engine: SKYACTIV-G 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I4
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Additional Features
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
automatic level control for volume
USB and auxiliary audio input
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM/HD ETR CD Player w/MP3 Capability -inc: 6 speakers
5.8 colour touchscreen audio display
HMI Commander and steering wheel mounted audio controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
