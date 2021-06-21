+ taxes & licensing
519-576-3421
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
+ taxes & licensing
What a fantastic deal! Introducing the 2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 4matic, Navi/ Moonroof/ PWR Seats/ Leather LOW KM's
Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
At Tricity Auto, you are the most important person, which is why we do our best to go above and beyond the client's expectations. Please, browse our inventory.
Are you looking for financing? Call now!! OR APPLY ONLINE AT https://www.tricityautofinance.com/application/.
Visit our new location located on the corner of Weber st n and Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3