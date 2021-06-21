2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

$18,900 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 1 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7442594

7442594 Stock #: TR8933

TR8933 VIN: WDDMH4GB1FJ298933

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,139 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Interior Cruise Control Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.