2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

32,139 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Electric 4MATIC 2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 4matic, Navi/ Moonroof/ PWR Seats/ Leather LOW KM's

2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Electric 4MATIC 2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 4matic, Navi/ Moonroof/ PWR Seats/ Leather LOW KM's

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

32,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7442594
  • Stock #: TR8933
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB1FJ298933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,139 KM

Vehicle Description

What a fantastic deal! Introducing the 2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B250 4matic, Navi/ Moonroof/ PWR Seats/ Leather LOW KM's

  • KEYLESS ENTRY
  • PUSH BUTTON START
  • NAVIGATION
  • HEATED SEATS
  • PANORAMIC SUNROOF
  • BACK-UP CAMERA
  • BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
  • CRUISE CONTROL
  • 8 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM


Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

At Tricity Auto, you are the most important person, which is why we do our best to go above and beyond the client's expectations. Please, browse our inventory.

Are you looking for financing? Call now!! OR APPLY ONLINE AT https://www.tricityautofinance.com/application/.

Visit our new location located on the corner of Weber st n and Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

