2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

70,875 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
CLA 250 4MATIC | NAV | LEATHER

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

70,875KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8322294
  • Stock #: Z9021A
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB2FN179096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated and ventilated front seats, Remote start, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure warning, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
remote start
Navigation System
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

