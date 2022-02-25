$23,990+ tax & licensing
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 4MATIC | NAV | LEATHER
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
70,875KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8322294
- Stock #: Z9021A
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB2FN179096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated and ventilated front seats, Remote start, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure warning, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
remote start
Navigation System
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
