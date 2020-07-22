Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

105,390 KM

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

7 SEATS | DIESEL | ALL WHEEL DRIVE | GPS | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

7 SEATS | DIESEL | ALL WHEEL DRIVE | GPS | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5648934
  Stock #: AB697A
  VIN: 4JGDF2EE7FA605065

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 105,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury 7 Seat with Diesel and All Wheel Drive!



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



CARFAX Canada One Owner





Recent Arrival!





Odometer is 15033 kilometers below market average!



GL 350 4MATIC® 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V



Bluetooth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 8 Speakers, ARTICO Leather Upholstery, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering wheel memory, Wheels: 20" x 8.5J" 5-Twin-Spoke.



 



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only.
Please, No Dealer Calls.



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

