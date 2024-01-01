Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

146,550 KM

Details

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 11346664
  2. 11346664
  3. 11346664
  4. 11346664
  5. 11346664
  6. 11346664
  7. 11346664
  8. 11346664
  9. 11346664
  10. 11346664
  11. 11346664
  12. 11346664
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,550KM
VIN 4A4AJ4AU1FE603781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB3781
  • Mileage 146,550 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2014 Kia Forte LX A6 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Kia Forte LX A6 135,377 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Fit EX CVT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Honda Fit EX CVT 94,971 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD 152,373 KM $17,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi RVR