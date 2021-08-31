Menu
2015 Mitsubishi RVR

79,389 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

GT

Location

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,389KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7838970
  • Stock #: EB5521
  • VIN: 4A4AJ4AW5FE605521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,389 KM

Vehicle Description

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

We are vehicle financing specialists with years of experience, and we will provide a comprehensive credit solution and get you down the road in your new car whether you qualify for competitive prime or bad credit car loans, current or discharged bankruptcies/consumer proposals. 

Your vehicle is a tool to help you establish or re-build your status with future lenders. Instead of fretting over whether you will be approved, give us a call or use our easy credit application for auto financing regardless of your bankruptcy, consumer proposal or credit counselling status. 

 

Our commitment is to Provide experience and resources for sensible credit building solutions.

 

Give us the chance to make you a Tricity Used cars Customer. Call Us, email us, or drop by the dealership today. We look forward to serving you.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Panoramic Roof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

