2015 Nissan Murano

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

A 2015 MURANO SL FOR UNDER 20 GRAND? THE ANSWER IS YES! THIS NISSAN IS A FANTASTIC VALUE AND IS LOADED WITH ALL OF THE OPTIONS YOU HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR! GIVE US A CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR DEMONSTRATION AND TEST DRIVE TODAY! CALL NOW! * 3.5L V6 ENGINE * ALL WHEEL DRIVE * LEATHER APPOINTED SEATING * HEATED SEATS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * MEMORY SEATS * POWER SUNROOF * PUSH BUTTON START * REMOTE START * STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS * NAVIGATION * ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE * AND MUCH MUCH MORE! ******************************************************** WHY BUY FROM US? EVERY FORBES MOTORS CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INCLUDES.. - VALUE PRICING - EASY CREDIT APPROVALS - FULL TANK OF FUEL - 2 FREE OIL CHANGES - NITROGEN TIRE FILL - ROAD HAZARD TIRE WARRANTY - 3 MONTH SIRIUS XM TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION - ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE PLAN - 153 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION - MINIMUM 3 MONTH OR 5,000 KM WARRANTY - 30 DAYS OR 2,500 EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE - FULL VEHICLE RECONDITIONING. OVER 70 YEARS IN BUSINESS! EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE EXPERIENCE MAKES! Fairest in salesFinest in service since 1948.