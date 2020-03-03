Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

S

2015 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Monarch Auto Sales

35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6

519-591-1644

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4713999
  • VIN: 5n1at2mt4fc879498
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

NO ACCIDENT, NO HIDDEN FEES, aircondition, backup camera, bluetooth, cruise control, PW, PL, PS, keyless entry, ABS breaks, and its a 4CYL. This car includes carproof history report and guarantee lien free, balance of factory warranty. In addition, there is financing available. To view the CARPROOF PLEASE CLICK HERE 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monarch Auto Sales

Monarch Auto Sales

35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6

