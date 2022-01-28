Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

94,519 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD S | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD S | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,519KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8180133
  • Stock #: Y8184A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3FC784545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y8184A
  • Mileage 94,519 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Remote start, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

