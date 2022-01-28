$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2015 Nissan Rogue
2015 Nissan Rogue
AWD S | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
94,519KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8180133
- Stock #: Y8184A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV3FC784545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y8184A
- Mileage 94,519 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Remote start, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3