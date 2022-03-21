Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

SV

SV

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8957749
  • Stock #: 5787
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6FC922370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean, lok kms, selling cert $18,485+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

