Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

109,500 KM

Details Features

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL NAVI | Leather | AWD | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL NAVI | Leather | AWD | CERTIFIED

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 9215689
  2. 9215689
  3. 9215689
Contact Seller

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

109,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9215689
  • Stock #: 2208376
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6FC869217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2208376
  • Mileage 109,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2017 Mazda CX-5 GS
 75,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 140,000 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 76,500 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory