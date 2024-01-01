$8,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa Note
S
2015 Nissan Versa Note
S
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP7FL357256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Versa Notesafety certified no accidents carfax is available
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Call Dealer
519-589-XXXX(click to show)
