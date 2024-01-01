Menu
<div>2015 Nissan Versa Note</div><div>safety certified </div><div>no accidents </div><div>carfax is available </div>

2015 Nissan Versa Note

115,500 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa Note

S

2015 Nissan Versa Note

S

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP7FL357256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Versa Notesafety certified no accidents carfax is available 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

2015 Nissan Versa Note