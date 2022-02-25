Menu
2015 RAM 1500

148,942 KM

Details Description Features

$23,898

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

ST | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

148,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8334702
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KTXFG543784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, 5.0 touchscreen display, Running boards, Class IV hitch receiver, Trailer brake control, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Running Boards
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

