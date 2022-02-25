$23,898+ tax & licensing
$23,898
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
ST | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$23,898
+ taxes & licensing
148,942KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8334702
- VIN: 3C6RR7KTXFG543784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,942 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, 5.0 touchscreen display, Running boards, Class IV hitch receiver, Trailer brake control, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Running Boards
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3