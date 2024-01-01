Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Subaru Forester

135,823 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Premium

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 11346679
  2. 11346679
  3. 11346679
  4. 11346679
  5. 11346679
  6. 11346679
  7. 11346679
  8. 11346679
  9. 11346679
  10. 11346679
  11. 11346679
  12. 11346679
  13. 11346679
  14. 11346679
  15. 11346679
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,823KM
VIN JF2SJHDC5FH462400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB2400
  • Mileage 135,823 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2014 Kia Forte LX A6 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Kia Forte LX A6 135,377 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Fit EX CVT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Honda Fit EX CVT 94,971 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD 152,373 KM $17,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester